Egypt, Senegal into AFCON semis as crush stadium confirmed as venue for final

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 quarter-final football match between Egypt and Morocco at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 30, 2022. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

  • Cameroon's sports minister on Friday blamed a "reckless decision" by security forces to open the closed gate for the tragedy and announced a raft of measures aimed at ensuring that the Olembe Stadium could be reopened.

Mohamed Salah starred as Egypt reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Sunday and were joined in the last four by Senegal, while the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde where eight people died in a crush a week ago was given the green light to host the final.
The Confederation of African Football gave the stadium the go ahead to host the second semi-final on February 3 between the hosts and Egypt, and the final on February 6 after lifting the temporary suspension of the venue where eight died, including a child, on January 24.

