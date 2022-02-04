Egypt suggest delaying AFCON final against Senegal by a day

Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abogabal reacts after stopping a shot in a penalty shoot-out during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 semi-final football match between Cameroon and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 3, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

  • Egypt won 3-1 in a shoot-out after a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde, while Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in normal time a day earlier

Egypt called on Africa Cup of Nations organisers to delay this weekend's final against Senegal to give them more time to prepare after overcoming hosts Cameroon on penalties in Thursday's semi-final.

