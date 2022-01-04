Egypt will lean on Salah at African showpiece

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before taking a penalty, that was saved by Leicester City's Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (unseen) during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on December 28, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

Mohamed Salah, in prolific form for Liverpool this season, will lead Egypt against bogey team Nigeria in a blockbuster Group D opener at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Salah leads all scorers in the Premier League this season with 16 goals, including one in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, his last match before leaving for west Africa.

