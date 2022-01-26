Elephants’ test for Egypt

Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe scores against Algeria to send the defending champions out of the Africa Cup of Nations. PHOTO | AFP

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Given their pedigree at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), any match between Egypt and Ivory Coast ought to be a final.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.