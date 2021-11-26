Embattled Kenyan football chief re-arrested

Nick Mwendwa (C), President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. - The head of Kenya's disbanded national football federation appeared in court on November 15, 2021 over corruption allegations.PHOTO/ AFP

What you need to know:

  • Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa is being held at police headquarters outside the capital Nairobi, the federation's secretary general Barry Otieno told reporters.

Kenyan police on Friday re-arrested the country's embattled football chief, only a day after the state dropped a corruption case against him.
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa is being held at police headquarters outside the capital Nairobi, the federation's secretary general Barry Otieno told reporters.

