Emphatic start for Asubo in Elite League

Teddy Nyafono scored twice as Asubo started life in the second tier Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Elite League (FTBFWEL) on Sunday at Kampala Quality Grounds in Kisaasi.

Patricia Naigaga opened the scoring in the 9th minute but after that, visitors Goldstar High School held on to keep in the game for the remainder of the first half.

But things got bad at the restart when Phiona Arach forced Rukia Namusoke into turning the ball past her own goalkeeper to double the lead. Nyafono then had a quick brace, scoring in the 48th and 56th minute before Miriam Ayoo made 5-0 in the 81st minute.

Samsa Inzikuru also ensured that Sacred Heart opened the Victoria Group matches on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Ateker before Asubo took control.

In the other match of the group, Doreen Namboozo and Maryline Akello scored for Highway and Pabo United respectively as the latter were held in their first FWEL home match in Amuru on Saturday.

In the Elizabeth Group, Vanessa Namazzi’s penalty and an effort from Cynthia Kirenga guided Kawempe Muslim to a 2-0 home win over Royal Dreamers on Saturday.

On Sunday, St. Noa also beat She Kasese 1-0 at home while Lydia Namasruka’s brace guided Isra Soccer Academy to a 2-1 win over She Geme. Susan Atuhaire scored for the latter.

Fufa Women Elite League

Results

Victoria Group

Sacred Hearts 1-0 Ateker

Pabo United 1-1 Highway Ladies

Asubo 5-0 Goldstar, Kampala Quality Ground Kisaasi

Elizabeth Group

Kawempe Muslim 2-0 Royal Dreamers

St. Noa Girlss Zana 1-0 She Kasese