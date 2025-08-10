End of an era as vuvuzelas go silent

The electrifying atmosphere at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium was intense on Friday as the Uganda Cranes thrashed Guinea 3-0 in their second match of the African Nations Championship (Chan).

The home crowd erupted with every goal, dribble or clearance, their roar echoing across the neighbourhoods of Namboole. Yet, amidst the jubilation and rhythmic chanting, one sound was noticeably absent: the incessant, buzzing drone of the vuvuzela.

In a move that signals a big shift in what had become stadium culture, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has officially banned vuvuzelas and a host of other noise-making instruments from the tournament's stadiums.

The ban marks the end of a controversial era that began over a decade ago during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. For fans like James Muwonge, passionately known as Kamodo, a well-known vuvuzela-blowing cheerleader, the decision feels like the loss of an old friend.

"It's a huge change. The vuvuzela was how we expressed ourselves. When the Cranes scored, the buzz would change, become a celebration. Now... what do we do? Just clap?" Kamodo lamented.

The history of the vuvuzela is inseparable from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Before the tournament, the plastic horn was a fixture in South African township football. The global showpiece, however, catapulted it to international stardom. For a month, the world was treated to a soundscape that a famous Spanish midfielder once described as akin to a "swarm of angry bees." It was a uniquely African roar, a symbol of the continent's energetic fan base.

Criticism and safety concerns

However, the vuvuzela’s reign was not without its critics. Medical studies during the World Cup found the horns could produce sound levels up to 131 decibels, well above safety thresholds. This posed a serious risk of noise-induced hearing loss for fans and players.

Furthermore, the constant buzz made communication on the pitch nearly impossible, disrupting player strategy and making it difficult for referees to be heard. For television broadcasters, it was a nightmare, drowning out commentary and forcing a scramble to develop audio filters to make the game audible.

The decision to enforce the ban now comes in the wake of a recent security review. In a statement, police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma said the action "intends to enhance order and minimise petty crimes usually committed by spectators." He also issued a stern warning to potential wrongdoers, adding, "Let it be known: we shall act decisively against any disruptive or criminal activity... Tight security measures are in place, and there will be no leniency."

In addition to noise-makers, the new protocols also prohibit other items that could pose a threat or cause disruption, such as firearms, fireworks, flares, smoke canisters and any banners with political, racial, or religious messages.

Search for a new rhythm

With the vuvuzela gone, fans like Kamodo are faced with a new reality. The challenge now is to find a way to maintain the vibrant atmosphere without the iconic horn. The focus is expected to shift back to traditional methods of support—chanting, singing, and synchronised clapping.

The ban on drums, another long-standing symbol of fan culture, will also force supporters to get more creative. For West African fans, in particular, the ban on drums is a significant blow.

Prohibited Items for the Chan Stadiums

Noise-making instruments: Vuvuzelas, drums, whistles, megaphones and loudspeakers.

Dangerous objects: Firearms, knives and other potential weapons, fireworks, flares, smoke canisters, and flammable materials.

Offensive or large items: Banners with political, racial, or religious messages, large bags and suitcases, umbrellas and folding chairs.