Epic battles set to ignite Masaza Cup semis

Two fierce encounters are set to make the semifinals of the Airtel Masaza Cup electric and momentous.

Despite coming from the same group, Kyaddondo and Buddu have a history of heated clashes, fueled by accusations of match-fixing.

Kyaddondo fans and leaders have repeatedly accused Buddu of influencing matches, with tensions reaching a boiling point in previous seasons. A recent match between the two teams at Hormisdallen PS Grounds was disrupted due to these controversies, and last season, Kyaddondo boycotted the return leg of their game against Buddu over similar allegations.

Given the history of disruptions in previous matches hosted by Kyaddondo, heightened security measures will be in place for the upcoming semifinal clash.

Buddu secured their place in the Masaza Cup semifinals after a thrilling 3-1 win over Kabula at Kitovu Sports Arena. Kabula took an early lead through Shafic Mukiibi's opener, but Buddu fought back with a late equalizer from Masuudi Kafumbe to force extra time. Buddu ultimately prevailed in the additional period, booking their spot in the next round.

Meanwhile, Kyaddondo cruised to the semifinals with a convincing 2-0 aggregate victory over Busujju, winning both legs of their quarterfinal tie.

20 years of waiting for Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe are set to make a historic appearance in the Masaza Cup semifinals for the first time since 2016. The team's ambition extends beyond the semifinals, as they hope to reach the final for the very first time.

However, their path to the final will be challenged by Buweekula, a team with a history of reaching the final twice but falling short on both attempts.

Kyaggwe's impressive rebuilding process has culminated in a remarkable achievement, as they ended Ssingo's unbeaten run with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Sunday's 1-1 draw in the return leg at Mityana saw Kyaggwe advance on aggregate.

However, Kyaggwe now face a formidable challenge in the form of Buweekula, a team that has remained undefeated throughout the season. The two sides have already faced off twice this season, with all encounters resulting in draws.

Buweekula's head coach, Felix Ssekabuuza, has urged his players not to be complacent despite their unbeaten record. “We have built a squad to be in position to compete for the title,” said Ssekabuuza. “I think we have the results we wanted. But we can’t relax. We want to make the most of this campaign.”

But Kyaggwe, who have also accused Buweekula of using underhand methods including last year’s away 1-1 draw to frustrate them, will be keen on the project.

“It’s all coming together and we have a squad that plays for each other,” said Kyaggwe assistant coach William Kyeswa after Sunday’s 1-1 draw. Ssingo defeated Kyaggwe home and away in the group stages.

The semifinal matches will take place this Sunday, with the return legs scheduled for the following Sunday. The winners of these matches will then face off in a thrilling final on Saturday, October 26.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Quarter final results

Buddu 1-1 Kabula (Agg: 3-1)

Busujju 0-1 Kyaddondo (Agg: 0-2)

Ssingo 1-1 Kyaggwe (Agg: 1-2)

Buweekula 1-1 Mawokota (Agg: 2-1)

Semifinals – Oct. 6, 24

Kyaddondo vs Buddu

Buweekula vs Kyaggwe