EPL: Chelsea, Man United clash with contrasting targets

Chelsea face traditional rivals Manchester United in the Premier League today.

Thomas Tuchel is still unbeaten as a Chelsea manager, and is hoping to prove doubters wrong with a statement victory over the Red Devils, strengthen their grip on the European spot after a faltering start to their season.

Chelsea are a team in form, following their victory over La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in a crucial away game in the Champions League midweek.

The dominant performance which saw a defensive masterclass from the Tuchel side, as Atletico failed to register a single shot on target against a stiff Chelsea defence.

Mason Mount has been a phenomenon, with Chelsea finally able to put the pieces of the new look side together. However, their disappointing draw against the Saints showed their flaws, but are looking to win all the three points.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are back on track with successive dominant victories over Real Sociedad and Newcastle United, as they face Chelsea in a clash impacting the top four places.

With Manchester City already having a comfortable 10-point lead, title chances have seemed to fade away with the Manchester club looking to finish in the second position, after barely making it to the Champions League last season.

New addition

Solskjaer has said he is still in touch with Erling Haaland and refused to rule out the possibility of bringing the striker to Manchester United in the future.

Solskjaer, who worked with Haaland at Molde, missed out on the Norway international when he chose to sign for Borussia Dortmund from FC Salzburg in January 2020.

However, Dortmund are facing a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League after slipping off the pace in the Bundesliga, raising the possibility Haaland could be allowed to leave as early as this summer.

“When you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them and I keep in touch with Erling,” Solskjaer said at a news conference.

EPL Fixtures Sunday

Crystal Palace vs Fulham, 3pm

Live SS 225

Leicester vs Arsenal, 3pm

Tottenham vs Burnley, 5pm

Chelsea vs Man. Utd, 7.30pm

Sheffield vs Liverpool, 10.15pm

All live on SS 223