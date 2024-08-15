EPL season set for big launch

With the English Premier League season kicking off Friday night, there is excitement amongst fans in Uganda as they root for their favorite teams.

Manchester United will get the season underway in what is expected to be a thrilling clash with Fulham at Old Trafford.

In a bid to spice up the action, Guinness Uganda has announced the “Guinness Match Day”, a series of events designed to bring the excitement of football closer to fans across the country.

The initiative follows Guinness’ recent partnership with the English Premier League where the beer brand was named the official beer sponsor in June.

This four-year agreement begins with the 2024/25 season and promises to enhance the football viewing experience with watch parties and events in bars, pubs, and entertainment outlets globally.

In Uganda, the event will officially launch in Kampala on Saturday August 17, at the Garden City rooftop.

Football fans and enthusiasts will be treated to various fun activities, expert match commentary, and analysis from some of Uganda’s top football pundits, and “predict and win” games.

Speaking about the campaign, Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Brand Manager of Guinness Uganda, emphasized the brand’s commitment to fostering community through football.

Liverpool fans backing their team.

“Guinness has always been about bringing people together, and football is the perfect medium for this. The EPL has a unique ability to unite people from different cultures and backgrounds, which aligns perfectly with our brand’s values,” Mutamuliza revealed.

She added: “We are incredibly excited about this initiative. We’re not stopping in Kampala; we will be taking the Guinness Match Day experience across the country."

Beyond the EPL, Guinness has long been a supporter of football in Uganda through sponsoring Old Boys Leagues of several traditional schools, promoting camaraderie, networking, and community spirit.

The brand has also collaborated with Fufa to celebrate and support women who are making strides in the male-dominated sport.

English Premier League

Friday

Manchester United vs. Fulham, 10pm

Saturday

Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool, 2.30pm

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5pm

Everton vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, 5pm

Newcastle United vs. Southampton, 5pm

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 5pm

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa, 7.30pm

Sunday

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 4pm

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 6.30pm

Monday, August 19