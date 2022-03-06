Ethiopia hold Uganda to open old wounds

Standout performance. Hadijah Nandago celebrates one of her two goals against Ethiopia in the U-17 Women World Cup qualifier game  at St. Marys Stadium, Kitende. Photo / John Batanude

By  Makhtum Muziransa

  • Uganda, who were sloppy in possession had no chance of note in the first half. But captain Shakira Nyinagahirwa blazed a freekick at the edge of the box over the bar after the only attacking live wire Kamiyati Naigaga had been fouled by Meseret Mamo Wolde.

Hadijah Nandago came to life with two second half goals but her display was shadowed by two late efforts from Ethiopia as the visitors held Uganda to a 2-2 draw in their first leg of the first round of the Caf U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers at St. Mary’s Stadium - Kitende on Friday.

