Ethiopia turn on late show to win U-20 title

Ethiopia turned on a late second half show to beat Uganda 3-2 and win the inaugural Cecafa U-20 Women Championship at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru yesterday. Both sides were equal on 12 points before the game so Ethiopia needed to win as a draw would have worked for Uganda that had a better goal difference.

Ethiopia showed signs quite early that they would dominate the game as Uganda, which looked to capitalize on counter attacks, struggled to stop their build-up.

But Uganda got early repreive when Ethiopia goalkeeper Eyerusalem Lorato, who has conceded only one goal in Fi games, raced out of her goal in the 4th minute to stop Uganda captain Fauzia Najjemba’s run but the former’s outstretched leg caught the latter. Eritrean referee Suzana Yohaness initially awarded a yellow card but changed her decision after discussions with her Burundian assistant Fides Bangurambona to send off the keeper.

Ethiopia coach Firew Hailegebral took off midfielder Meadin Sehilu for goalkeeper Mihret Tessema.

Uganda capitalised by mounting pressure and were rewarded when Zaina Nandede raced into the box to tee up Hadijah Nandago for the opener in the 27th minute.

Ten minutes later Uganda made another break count when Najjemba was again caught by Ethiopian defender Birkea Amare, who was later named most valuable player.

Bangurambona seemed to have raised the flag to rule Margaret Kunihira offside on the left flank but Yohaness stuck to the foul.

Najjemba converted the freekick to give Uganda a 2-0 half time lead over Ethiopia, who had now turned their anger to the officials and also paid with a yellow card for their coach.

Ethiopia returned for the second half a changed side - probably to concentrate on what they can do.

And got a goal in the 52nd minute when Rediet Assrasahang looped Ugandan keeper Daphine Nyayenga.

From then on the Ethiopians tried to beat Nyayenga from distance and should have made it two within the next 10 minutes but for wayward shooting from Assrasahang and an effort from Mesay Temesgen that rattled the crossbar.

Changes in vain

Uganda coach Ayub Khalifa decided to turn to Catherine Nagadya and Zaitun Namaganda withdrawing Nandede and Nandago in the 64th minute.

Ethiopia sensed a chance to pounce and withdrew defender Bizuayehu Tadesse bringing on Ariet Odong.

The latter’s pace left Ugandan right-back Samalie Nakacwa for dead and Khalifa went for a defensive substitution withdrawing Kunihira for Asia Nakibuuka.

But the Ethiopians were not to be stopped and got their equalizer through Odong in the 79th minute.

Two minutes later, Hailegebral was sent off but that made little or no impact as he had already turned around the fortunes of his team with the positive substitutions.

In the 85th minute, Ethiopia got the winner when Odong teed up Turist Lema to help her side take the trophy home.

The defeat is Khalifa’s first in 21 matches over the last two years as U-17 and U-20 coach.

CECAFA U-20 Women champiosnhip Tuesday results

Burundi 2-1 Eritrea

Tanzania 8-0 Djibouti

Uganda 2-2 Ethiopia

The awards

Fair play: Uganda