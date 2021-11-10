Ethiopia turn on late show to win U-20 title

Pure Joy. Ethiopia celebrate soon after receiving the trophy from Senior Presidential Adviser Edward Ssekandi. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia returned for the second half a changed side - probably to concentrate on what they can do.

Ethiopia turned on a late second half show to beat Uganda 3-2 and win the inaugural Cecafa U-20 Women Championship at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru yesterday. Both sides were equal on 12 points before the game so Ethiopia needed to win as a draw would have worked for Uganda that had a better goal difference.

