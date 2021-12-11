Eto'o elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation 

New Cameroon president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) Samuel Eto'o is congratulated after his election, in Yaounde, on December 11, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

  • Eto'o received the support of three other candidates who withdrew in the days before the vote, as well as another Indomitable Lions legend Roger Milla and former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi.

Samuel Eto'o said on Saturday his election as president of the Cameroon Football Federation, announced earlier in the day, was "one of the proudest moments" of his life. 
The four-time African player of the year gained 43 votes to beat acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who collected 31.

