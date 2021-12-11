Eto'o elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation 

Samuel Eto'o said on Saturday his election as president of the Cameroon Football Federation, announced earlier in the day, was "one of the proudest moments" of his life.

The four-time African player of the year gained 43 votes to beat acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who collected 31.

"I'm deeply grateful to be elected as the new president," the former star striker said on Twitter.

"Every vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we've never seen before," Eto'o added.

After the result was announced at Hotel Mont Febe in Yaounde, Eto'o's supporters exulted.

The vote was held because the Court of Arbitration for Sport in January annulled Njoya's victory in a 2018 election.

When filing his candidacy on November 17, Eto'o, a four-time African footballer of the year, said: "I will be the next president of the federation despite all the cheating."