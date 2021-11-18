Eto'o submits candidacy for Cameroon FA presidency

Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto'o. PHOTO/ FILE/ AFP

By  AFP

Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto'o officially filed his candidacy for the presidency of the country's football federation on Wednesday, promising he would be the "next president despite the cheating".
Eto'o, a four-time African footballer of the year, was accompanied by a crowd of supporters as he submitted his bid at the Cameroonian federation's headquarters in Yaounde.

