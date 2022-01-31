Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status

Everton have appointed Frank Lampard as the club's new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal, the Premier League club announced on January 31, 2022. Photo | AFP

  • The former England international will take charge for the first time on Saturday when Everton host Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Everton on Monday appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal with the task of keeping the Toffees in the Premier League.

