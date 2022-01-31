Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status

  • Lampard led Chelsea into the Champions League during his only full season as manager at Stamford Bridge, but was dismissed last January.

Everton on Monday appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal with the task of keeping the Toffees in the Premier League.

