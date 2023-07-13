Ex-Arsenal striker Kanu named chairman of Nigerian champions Enyimba

Former Arsenal and Nigeria forward Nwankwo Kanu has been appointed chairman of Nigerian league champions Enyimba, a local government official said.

The appointment was announced by the newly elected Governor Alex Otti of the southeastern state of Abia.

Kanu has taken over from Felix Anyansi-Agwu, who headed "The People's Elephant" for 24 years during which the club won two CAF Champions League winners' medals.

Kanu's former Super Eagles teammate Finidi George coached state government-owned Enyimba to a record ninth league title last term and a place in next season's CAF Champions League.