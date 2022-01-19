Ex-Cranes captain Onyango gifts teenager last national team armband

Onyango decorates Samuel Adoa, the captain of Prosper Academy, with the last armband he wore against Malawi. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Onyango was named Uganda Cranes captain in April 2017 following the retirement of striker Geoffrey Massa.

Legendary retired Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango has donated his last captain’s armband to the Prosper Academy captain in an emotional gesture of inspiring the next generation.

