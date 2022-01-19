Ex-Cranes captain Onyango gifts teenager last national team armband

Legendary retired Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango has donated his last captain’s armband to the Prosper Academy captain in an emotional gesture of inspiring the next generation.

While visiting the academy at their training base at City High School recently, Onyango was both excited and emotional while giving midfielder Samuel Adoa Owalamu, a Senior Two student of Gombe SS, the last armband he wore against Malawi during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying game.

“The last game was so emotional. We needed a draw to qualify for the finals yet we ended up losing. This is an armband I would have loved to keep forever but I want to show the young ones the path. I hope he is inspired by wearing this armband and hopefully one day he gets into the national team,” Onyango said.

Onyango was named Uganda Cranes captain in April 2017 following the retirement of striker Geoffrey Massa.

The 36-year-old, accumulated 76 caps for Uganda in an illustrious career that saw him play at two Afcon finals. He retired last year in the wake of Uganda’s failure to qualify for the ongoing Afcon finals in Cameroon after Uganda lost 1-0 to Malawi in a game they needed to at least draw.

Adoa, who plays for Prosper’s U-17 team said he was honoured by the gesture and wants to work so hard.

“I did not expect this gift from the captain but when he said he was giving me his last armband, I felt on top of the world. I will wear it with pride and work hard to reach greater levels,” Odoa said.

Onyango, who became the historical Uganda captain leading the Cranes to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in almost four decades, enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa. He won the league eight times, two Nedbank Cup crowns, the 2016 Caf Champions League trophy and the Caf super Cup on top of playing at the Fifa Clubs World Cup.

His success started at Nsambya and his birthplace Busia but the appetite to excel made him reach great heights.

He now wants youngsters not to emulate him but to work hard and create their own legacy.

“When I visit young players all I want to show them is that it does not matter where you start from. At least these ones have the privilege of having balls and a decent pitch. But what matters is how far they can go with the opportunities they have been exposed to,” Onyango said.