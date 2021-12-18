Ex-KCCA star Kabuye pumps up grassroots soccer, HIV ravaged youths

Through his Germany and US-based friends, former Bell and KCCA right-back Patrick Kabuye is giving back to the roots that bred him.

The football coach has extended financial and item aid to Fr. Isidore Mbaleeba school initiative, Luzira soccer academy, Ann Ssebunya Drugs Hapana initiative and Hassan Ssenoga Aids initiative.

He believes Ugandan football can unearth players from a disadvantaged background like it was his case if they give priority to the grassroots.

"I was majorly helped by 'Mister' Jaberi Bidanda Ssali (veteran coach and politician) and Fr. Isidore Mbaleeba to get where I'm now. Through US families like Nalker Family, Duplessie Family, Dickens Family, Schuettpelz Family, Quinland Family, Popielski Family and many more, I have managed to rake for aid that I believe will change many kids' fortunes in Kampala," said the highly qualified coach, now based in Germany.

On Thursday, Kabuye donated sets of agility ladders, rings, bibs, markers, goal nets, parachutes and hurdles purchased from Proline Soccer Store in Wandegeya to Luzira Soccer Academy, and the delight amongst the 20 boys and girls was apparent.

" Coach Kabuye has been with us through thick and thin and his contribution has helped us groom top flight league players like Bright Anukani (Vipers), Patrick Kaddu (Uganda Cranes), Paul Mbowa (URA), Eddie Kapampa (Police), Andre Kyambadde (Bright Stars) and many more.

"With the training equipment sorted, we are now faced with the playground challenges as we have been closed out of our Luzira playground base," academy coach Frank Bbosa said.

Church and soccer

According to Fr Mbareeba, the Bbiina parish priest, Kabuye and friends' generous gesture resonates with the church teachings of giving back to the poor and also exercising the body to have a healthy living.

"I played as a striker for KCC and Nsambya alongside Leo Adraa back in the 1970s and I know the trials and tribulations of Ugandan football development. I helped Kabuye on his way up and I'm glad he is paying back by helping the needy. The church promotes spiritual and physical growth," Fr Mbareeba,73, who looks after over 300 orphans, told Daily Monitor.

Kabuye, also a visiting lecturer at Ansbach middle and high school in the US, says Uganda footballers can only make it count in the professional ranks if they have a sound grassroots football development program.

Curbing Aids and drugs

In extending the financial package to the Hassan Ssenoga Aids initiative, Kabuye wants kids living an HIV-positive life to believe they can still make it as football stars - and in life.

"The money we got helped us buy balls, pads, and books for the 28 HIV-positive living kids and the 150 we have in our community school in Kalege-Nakaseke. We can't quantify the contribution of these donors in the fight against Aids and developing football that we have," Ssenoga, the initiative director revealed.

For Ann Ssebunya of the Ann Ssebunya Drugs Hapana project, the recent donation that comes amidst the biting Covid19 pandemic is set to help them organise a sports gala with a theme of fighting against drug abuse.