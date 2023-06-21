Excitement builds as Masaza Cup kickoff nears

The highly anticipated Masaza Cup football tournament is ready to kick off.

Official sponsors Airtel Uganda have reaffirmed their commitment to funding the tournament, recognising its significance in nurturing grassroots football talent in the country.

Airtel's representative, Manoj Murali, expressed their pride in contributing to a cause that combines social entertainment and sports development.

During the official launch at Bulange Mengo, Murali said: "It is always an honour as Airtel to contribute towards a good cause that not only offers social entertainment but also a platform that nurtures the Country’s footballing talent,” Murali said.

The opening match will feature defending champions Busiro against Mawokota at Wankulukuku Stadium.

The ceremony is expected to be graced by the presence of the esteemed Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, adding a touch of regality to the event.

Buganda Kingdom Premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, conveyed his excitement about the growing prominence of the Masaza Cup tournament.

Mayiga highlighted the efforts taken at various strategic levels to ensure the tournament surpasses previous editions.

Collaborative work with fans, stakeholder training, and improved professionalism have been prioritised to prevent hooliganism and promote a positive sporting atmosphere.

Plascon boost

Adding to the tournament's appeal, Plascon Uganda has come forward as a significant sponsor, pledging a sponsorship of Shs300m over three years.

Plascon Brand Manager, Daniel Kayongo, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasising their belief in the power of sports to unite communities and foster development.

"By investing in the growth and development of local sports, we hope to create a lasting legacy and make a positive difference in the lives of young athletes and the communities we serve,” Kayongo said.

Plascon's involvement in the previous season, where they supported losing finalists Buddu, showcased their initial steps towards promoting local sports.

The tournament's organising chairperson, Remmie Kisakye, expressed her gratitude for Plascon Uganda's partnership, acknowledging that their support will significantly enhance the tournament's quality and reach.

The collaboration will provide better resources, and opportunities to the participating teams and players.

Former winners

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Buddu

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012– Bulemeezi

2011– Buluri

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota