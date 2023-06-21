Excitement builds as Masaza Cup kickoff nears
What you need to know:
The opening match will feature defending champions Busiro against Mawokota at Wankulukuku Stadium.
The highly anticipated Masaza Cup football tournament is ready to kick off.
Official sponsors Airtel Uganda have reaffirmed their commitment to funding the tournament, recognising its significance in nurturing grassroots football talent in the country.
Airtel's representative, Manoj Murali, expressed their pride in contributing to a cause that combines social entertainment and sports development.
During the official launch at Bulange Mengo, Murali said: "It is always an honour as Airtel to contribute towards a good cause that not only offers social entertainment but also a platform that nurtures the Country’s footballing talent,” Murali said.
The ceremony is expected to be graced by the presence of the esteemed Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, adding a touch of regality to the event.
Buganda Kingdom Premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, conveyed his excitement about the growing prominence of the Masaza Cup tournament.
Mayiga highlighted the efforts taken at various strategic levels to ensure the tournament surpasses previous editions.
Collaborative work with fans, stakeholder training, and improved professionalism have been prioritised to prevent hooliganism and promote a positive sporting atmosphere.
Plascon boost
Adding to the tournament's appeal, Plascon Uganda has come forward as a significant sponsor, pledging a sponsorship of Shs300m over three years.
Plascon Brand Manager, Daniel Kayongo, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasising their belief in the power of sports to unite communities and foster development.
"By investing in the growth and development of local sports, we hope to create a lasting legacy and make a positive difference in the lives of young athletes and the communities we serve,” Kayongo said.
Plascon's involvement in the previous season, where they supported losing finalists Buddu, showcased their initial steps towards promoting local sports.
The tournament's organising chairperson, Remmie Kisakye, expressed her gratitude for Plascon Uganda's partnership, acknowledging that their support will significantly enhance the tournament's quality and reach.
The collaboration will provide better resources, and opportunities to the participating teams and players.
Former winners
2022 – Busiro
2021 – Buddu
2020 – Gomba
2019 – Bulemeezi
2018 – Buddu
2017 – Gomba
2016 – Buddu
2015 – Singo
2014 – Gomba
2013 – Mawokota
2012– Bulemeezi
2011– Buluri
2010 – Not Held
2009 – Gomba
2008 – Kyadondo
2007 – Mawokota
2006 – Kooki
2005 – Mawokota
2004 – Gomba