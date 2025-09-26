Express among winners on opening day of league

The new-look 2025/26 StarTimes Uganda Premier League kicked off on Friday with Express, Lugazi and newcomers Buhimba United Saints emerging as the opening-day winners, while Kitara and KCCA shared the spoils in Hoima.

In a significant change to tradition, the familiar home-and-away round robin has given way to a three-round format, with the eventual winner crowned champion and the bottom two relegated.

Express joined Lugazi and Buhimba in the winners’ circle, edging UPDF 1-0 in the late kick-off at Hamz Stadium Nakivubo.

Habert Asiimwe struck after just 14 minutes, finishing off a neat move from Rashid Kawawa, and the Red Eagles held firm to start their campaign on the right note.

Earlier at Lugazi, Saaka Yusuf ran the show as his side beat Calvary 3-1. He set up Paul Waswa for the opener before doubling the lead himself.

Although Simon Peter Odeke briefly gave Calvary hope, Sharif Mulindi’s late strike sealed victory. Saaka deservedly claimed the Man of the Match award.

Elsewhere, Buhimba United Saints announced their arrival in the top flight with a 1-0 win over fellow newcomers Entebbe UPPC at Bugonga.

John Kisakye Wesley scored the decisive goal on 13 minutes and walked away with the MVP gong.

In Kampala, Police and Mbarara City drew 1-1 at Kamwokya Playground, Abdulshakur Jjemba’s first-half strike cancelled out by Reagan Matege’s 76th-minute equaliser.

And in Hoima, KCCA rescued a late point in a gripping 1-1 draw with hosts Kitara. Former KCCA man Emmanuel Wasswa put Kitara ahead inside four minutes.

But substitute Rogers Ssengendo struck late for KCCA to deny the hosts victory. Earlier in the day, Bul and URA cancelled each other out in a goalless draw at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Results

Bul 0-0 URA

Entebbe UPPC 0-1 Buhimba

Kitara 1-1 KCCA

Lugazi 3-1 Calvary

Police 1-1 Mbarara City