Express brag over SC Villa

The Uganda Premier League goes into a long break that is expected to last until February 12 with UPDF as table leaders after the army side picked their fourth win in the opening five round of fixtures.

The army side showed that they have the better stocked armoury after subjecting fellow armed forces side Police to a 1-0 defeat, the latter’s first loss of the season.

Despite UPDF’s feat, Express’ first victory over SC Villa in three years was the talking point from the weekend, the result perhaps also an indication of the level of organisation both teams have undergone in the off-season.

“The bigger picture is to return Express to the top. The difference today is we defended better and held on for victory because we’d conceded in all the previous games after starting well,” said Express coach Wasswa Bossa.

Express moved to fifth position with eight points from four games, but more importantly for the fans in attendance at Wankulukuku on Saturday, their team is one point above Villa, who have played a game more.

In Bombo, Reuben Kabuye’s 50th minute strike helped move the Kefa.



Kisala-managed side to 12 points from five games, two more than Police who are third and are also behind URA.

Elsewhere, Onduparaka continued their recovery from the 8-0 mauling by KCCA with a 3-1 win at debutants Kitara to move to eight points after five games.

The other league debutants, Myda, were also disappointing, conceding a stoppage time equaliser from Bashir Mutanda in a 3-3 draw with Mbarara.

Makueth Wol had earlier scored twice for Mbarara City, while Norman Ogik replied with a brace of his own.

Busoga suffer lethal Vipers bite

In Njeru yesterday, Vipers ensured Busoga and Bul both left the Fufa technical centre empty after handing United a 5-3 defeat. Kyetume had earlier beaten Bul 1-0 courtesy of a Baker Buyala goal.

Geoffrey Wasswa opened the floodgates from a freekick. Captain George Kasonko pulled his side level with a powerful finish after Fabien Mutombora could only parry Isma Mugulusi’s drive.

Vipers-attacked with venom thereafter with Militon Karisa firing past Ali Kimera for a 2-1 halftime lead before the Venoms returned hungrier in the second half with Abdilukarim Watambala stunning Kimera with a pile driver.



Mugulusi pulled one back for the hosts in the 53rd after catching Vipers defence napping but after coach Fred Kajoba introduced Paul Mucureezi and Ibrahim Orit, the the former who struck twice for the visitors.

The win leaves Vipers, who have played two games less, with seven points, five adrift the top while Busoga United continue languishing in the red zone with only one point.