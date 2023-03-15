Express, Bul join Uganda Cup quarterfinal party

Bul remain on course to retain their Stanbic Uganda Cup crown after eliminating Onduparaka in their round-of-16 game played at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua yesterday.

Substitute Martin Aprem scored the lone goal to hand Bul a 1-0 away victory in what was coach Simeon Masaba's first game in charge since replacing Alex Isabirye who departed for Vipers over the weekend after guiding the club past SC Villa in their replayed round-of-32 match on Saturday.

Aprem who replaced Ivan Wani 18 minutes from time collected a loose ball before beating William Gama and shooting past the unsighted Mathias Okello in the Onduparaka goal.

They were joined on the day into the quarterfinals by joint record 10-time Uganda Cup champions Express who again found solace in the competition with a 4-0 drubbing of third tier regional league side Paidha Black Angels at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

The Red Eagles had hit a rough patch winning just once in their last 11 games with the victory being the 1-0 win over Lugazi in the previous round of the Uganda Cup.

But they were dominant against a Paidha side who had to endure a nine-hour journey from Zombo who were second best after diminutive forward Faisal Sekyanzi gave Express a ninth minute lead.

Veteran midfielder Boban Zirintuusa then put the result beyond Paidha's reach twice punishing slack defending to give Express a 3-0 first half advantage.

Miscommunication between the visitors defence and goalkeeper saw Allan Kayiwa nip the ball that was headed in Zirintuusa.

He then completed his brace four minutes before half time pouncing after Kayiwa's effort struck the crossbar.

Anwar Ntege then added further gloss to the scoreline with a thumping drive that went in off the underside of crossbar after making space inside the box from Sekyanzi's cross.

Uganda Cup action continues on Friday with KCCA hosting Mbarara City.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Round of 16 results

Onduparaka 0-1 Bul