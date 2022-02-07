Express cede title ground in Bright Stars stalemate

Express lost more ground in the bid to retain their status as Startimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) champions after playing out a goalless draw with Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreation Centre yesterday.

The result saw the Red Eagles move back into fourth position with 28 points after 16 games.

The tally, which is level with third placed URA and Arua Hill, is five points behind leaders Vipers who have amassed 33 points and still have a game in hand along with second placed KCCA who have 32 points.

Despite his team's shortcomings, Express coach Wasswa Bbosa thinks it is still too early to write them off for this season's title.

"This is just our first game of the second round so alot can still change. We have a number of players who are yet to return and we will improve when they do. The other contenders will also drop points too," Bbosa observed.

He also hinted at some frustration over a failure to get another alternative source of goals with star forward Eric Kambale missing out through sickness upon his return from trials in Dubai.

Express were also without forward Godfrey Lwesibawa and midfielder Abel Eturude and struggled for cohesion for large parts of the game.

Bright Stars in that regard could consequently feel aggrieved that they did not get maximum points after creating the better goal scoring opportunities.

Emmanuel Loki missed the game's best chance when he lifted his effort onto the crossbar after beating the advancing Dennis Otim. Joseph Janjali fared worse, heading the rebound over the bar.

The result leaves Bright Stars with 12 points and still occupying the third and final relegation spot having played one game more than the team around them on 15.

"It is a welcome point against the reigning champions and I am glad that we reduced the errors we made from the previous game and never looked like conceding. We were also able to create chances which is also positive ," Bright Stars coach Paul Kiwanuka whose team play SC Villa in their Next game.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Result

Bright Stars 0-0 Express

Fixtures - Wednesday

Tooro United vss Onduparaka , Buhinga Stadium-Fort Portal (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka TV