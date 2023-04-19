Express climb, as KCCA, Villa shove for headlines

Express recovered from their shock weekend Uganda Cup exit to Adjumani Town Council by dispatching strugglers Busoga United 3-0 for the Red Eagles third win in four league matches at Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

Denis Otim, Joseph Akandwanaho and Enoch Ssebaggala scored to lift Express three places up to seventh on 28 points after 21 games.

The result left Busoga staring over their shoulders on a day Blacks Power, who occupy the second and final relegation place, beat Maroons 1-0. At 22 points, Busoga are just three clear of Blacks Power.

Kaddu Badru in charge

In Jinja on Wednesday, Morley Byekwaso’s former assistant Kaddu Badru Mukasa will take charge of KCCA’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League match against URA following the former’s resignation last Sunday.

The 13-time champions are yet to confirm any permanent appointments and all that has come through from initial meetings is suggestions of potential candidates.

Old boys including Byekwaso's predecessor - Mike Mutebi, Sam Ssimbwa, Abdallah Mubiru, George 'Best' Nsimbe and current first team coach Charles Ssenyange Nsanziro are some of the names mentioned so far.

Others are Wakiso Giants coach John 'Ayala' Luyinda, Jackson Mayanja and Asaph Mwebaze.

A club statement released late last evening confirmed Badru Mukasa “will take charge of all first team duties” for today’s clash with URA. And the task is to lead KCCA to their first win in four matches.

KCCA have drawn the last three league matches and lost the Uganda Cup quarterfinal to Soltilo Bright Stars on Sunday, the latter sparking Byekwaso’s resignation as manager.

They come into the clash with URA just five points behind leaders SC Villa, who top on 43 points having played two more matches than KCCA.

“We have been working on our mistakes in training and we know we will get back to winning ways,” pledged KCCA playmaker Allan Okello, who has scored four league goals and one in the Uganda Cup since his return on a season-long loan from Algerian club, Paradou.

Coach Sam Timbe’s URA will be looking to quickly get back to winning ways after their goalless draw with Arua Hill. The Tax Collectors lie fifth on 30 points.

Villa back in hunt

At the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, SC Villa coach Jackson Magera has tasked his boys to remain focused as they seek their 10th win in 12 matches. They welcome Arua Hill on Wednesday.

“We are not looking left or right,” he told the Daily Monitor in an interview late last week, “We are only focused on going forward, we are focusing on the next game. We finish that, we focus on the next, and the next.”

Charles Bbaale’s brace and a cracking goal from Umar Lutalo sprung Villa to 43 points after 21 matches, and Magera will be hoping for more of the same as the club push for their first league title in nearly 20 years.

Isabirye rallies Vipers

Across in Bombo, UPDF - who have won three of their last four, including Douglas Oyirwoth serving a stunning strike in the 1-1 draw with KCCA - will be looking to throw a dent in yet another title chasing team when they host defending champions Vipers.

Vipers beat Blacks Power 2-0 in their last league game. Coach Alex Isabirye will be hoping for more of the same.

"We've got another opportunity to go away and try and build on our recent performances and try to get an away win,” said Isabirye, “If we do, we'll creep closer to where we want to be.”

Vipers lie third on the log with 32 points in 17 games, two behind KCCA and four adrift of Villa.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Gaddafi 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Express 3-0 Busoga United

Blacks Power 1-0 Maroons

Wednesday fixtures

URA vs. KCCA, Mehta Sports Stadium, 2pm, Live on Fufa TV

SC Villa vs. Arua Hill, Mutesa II Stadium, Wankululuku, 4pm, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Onduparaka vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Green Light Stadium, 4pm