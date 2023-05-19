Express cry for reboot on and off pitch

Express' season has been nothing short of a nightmarish experience.

The Red Eagles have shown less signs of progress since discarding Wasswa Bbosa for James Odoch last year as they sit closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Express continue to have one of their worst ever StarTimes Premier League seasons having raked 30 points in 26 matches and sit 10th on the table.

Odoch's side did end their dismal run of 10 matches without a win and the gaffer got the April Pilsner coach of the month for threes subsequent victories.

There is also a reported uncertainty in the club top management with CEO Isaac Mwesigwa out of the club and many players running down their contracts.

Vipers 5-2 mauling of the seven-time league winners on Tuesday exposed the real mess at Wankulukuku with Odoch admitting they have to undergo a complete overhaul sooner than later.

"We failed to concentrate in the first minutes which destroyed the team going forward.

"On the other hand Vipers used up all their chances and we weren’t clinical enough to bounce back. I believe we will use the remaining games to return and be a better side,” he said.

He should pray that fourth-placed Maroons, that have floored giants this term, don't tear them to threads this on Friday at Wankulukuku.

Muhammad Ssenfuma's Prison Warders have garnered 40 points from 26 matches after enjoying an impressive second round.

The neutrals will be treated to an epic battle for the golden boot as Express forward Allan Kayiwa and Maroons' Fred Amaku, both tied on 11 goals, go head on.

Blacks Power on the edge

Relegated Onduparaka hold the fortunes of Blacks Power that is second to bottom ahead of their clash in Arua.

With 23 points from 25 matches, Hussein Mbalagu's Blacks Power can go level with UPDF (26 points) with victory.

UPDF will also be hoping for better results when they visit Wasswa Bbosa's unpredictable Gaddafi at Kakindu Stadium.

The last relegation spot can also attract Busoga United, on 26 points, as they wait to host KCCA on Tuesday in Jinja.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday, 4pm