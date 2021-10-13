Express double defence Bbosa’s ultimate target

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Only Prisons (now Maroons), Express, SC Villa, KCCA and URA have won the Ugandan football league back-to-back before.

Of the above, only SC Villa - who won an unprecedented seven league titles in a row from 1998 to their last in 2004, and

KCCA have defended the championship more than two times.

KCCA have defended it three times, two of them under manager Mike Mutebi, while Villa - who won their first in 1982 - have clinched it back-to-back almost countless times.

Express have won it back-to-back only twice, their last happening between 1995 and 1996. But as the 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) gets underway, reigning winning coach Wasswa Bbosa, who - together with his assistant James Odoch have all renewed their contracts - believes they can do it again.

Buzzing

“ We’ve made a few additions to the team because we obviously had departures,” Bbosa told his club website, “I believe the technical team made the right decisions in all departments and that the new faces know what is at stake.”

The Red Eagles start the upcoming season as the reigning league champions having piped URA and Vipers to it last campaign, as well as the Kagame Cecafa Club championship winners.

“We intend to defend the titles we won and I am convinced this squad will deliver.” First, the Red Eagles have managed to keep the crust of the team that brought them success last season.

They have kept defenders Murushid Juuko and Enoch Walusimbi, maintained the experience of Muzamiru Mutyaba, Martin Kizza as well as the attacking trio of Godfrey Lwesibawa, George Senkaaba and danger man Erick Kambale.

Squad mix

On top of that, Express have added fairly experienced goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa from Kyetume.

The 26-year-old replaced Mathias Muwanga, who opted not to renew his contract.

Mutakubwa has since managed two clean sheets in five appearances - all in the Cecafa Kagame Cup, where he won the golden glove as the Red Eagles clinched the regional title for the first time ever.

The goalkeeper also won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 2019 with the Uganda Cranes.

Defender Deus Bukenya is another one that will add an edge to Express. He has previously played at Vipers. Former Villa and KCCA midfielder Nicholas Kasozi also joins on loan from Kyetume.

Winger Joseph Akandwanaho, who had a stellar season with Soltilo Bright Stars last term, where he scored eight league goals along with six assists, tells you all you need to know about Express ambitions this campaign.

The Red Eagles warm up for the new campaign properly when they face Uganda Cup winners, Vipers SC, in the season breaker - the Fufa Super Cup - on a date yet to be known.

Express FC

IN: Joel Mutakubwa (goalkeeper, Kyetume), Deus Bukenya (free agent), Nicholas Kasozi (loan from Kyetume), Joseph Akandwanaho (Soltilo Bright Stars), Raymond Walugembe (Buddu)

Promoted from Express Junior Team: Goalkeepers Henry Mwebe, David Lukwago and defender Dawson Mafumu

OUT: Mathias Muwanga, Sadat Mugenyi (Goalkeepers), Frank Kalanda – (Forward), Isaac Nsengiyunva – (Midfielder) and Frank Ssenyondo – (Winger)

Loan: Joshua Musoke joins Gaddafi FC on loan while Desmond Kaneene and Joshua Sentambule will play for Proline for a season

Prediction:

Second: Every reigning champion starts the season as the favourites to win it and Express are surely in with the tag. But it is likely to be a pendulum bob between them and Vipers, with URA also pestering with the right questions.

