Express end Bul's run, Vipers held as Gaddafi come alive

Bul were never going to complete the league season unbeaten.

Having persevered through the opening six games unbeaten, that run was finally met by an Express' resilient force at Wankulukuku which resulted into a 1-0 loss as match-day seven of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League commenced on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles drew first blood on 11 minutes when in-form forward Allan Kayiwa rebounded a poor cleared ball by Bul's defence.

James Odoch's Express took the game to the league leaders from the onset and missed several scoring chances with Joseph Akandwaho and Marvin Oshaba lacking precision.

They climbed to fourth on the table with 10 points from seven games while Bul remained top with 14 points from as many games.

Express defender Denis Otim collected the man of the match award for marshalling the defence swiftly just when they needed to close out the visitors.

Bul coach Alex Isabirye tried and failed at his favoured long ball approach bringing on Frank Kalanda for Karim Ndugwa and Ibrahim Mugulusi for George Kasonko yielding nothing.

Playmaker Kayiwa, was the architect of Express' counterattacking approach that froze Bul's game plan.

In Wakiso, defending champions Vipers' indifferent start to the season continues after they were held to a 1-all draw by Wakiso Giants.

The result leaves Vipers with five points from their opening four games while Wakiso have now extended their unbeaten run to four games to move third on 11 points after seven games.

And the latter were the better team in the opening stages that culminated in a 10th minute lead courtesy of Ibrahim 'Baba' Kasule.

The diminutive playmaker flicked home a header off an Alex Komakech cross. How Kasule continues to miss out on the various national teams remains a mystery.

But his Wakiso side gradually lost control and intense Vipers pressure resulted in Hillary Mukundane bundling home the equalizer on 69 minutes.

On Wednesday, KCCA will hope to register their maiden successive win this season when they take on UPDF at Bombo Military Barracks Ground today.

The 13-time champions thrashed Blacks Power 4-1 at the weekend with Rogers Mato and Allan Okello each scoring a brace.

"We expect hard resistance in Bombo," said KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso, "UPDF is a very stubborn side and you don't expect easy things when you visit them.

"But if we want to go top, we've got to perform to expectations."

KCCA have won four and drawn two in their recent meetings with the UPDF, but Byekewso refuses to read into that.

"It's not about history," he said, "it's about performance on the day."

Shaban Mohammad has started light training but is not fit yet, while Filbert Obenchan remains sidelined with injury.

The one big miss for KCCA will be Brian Majwega, who has been ruled out with fever.

KCCA come into this fifth on the log with nine points from five matches.

On their part, coach Brian Ssenyondo's UPDF have struggled, winning once in six matches.

The soldiers are 11th with only five points from six games.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results



Express 1-0 Bul



Wakiso 1-1 Vipers