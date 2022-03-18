Express fighting for pride

All lingering hopes of Express ever defending their StarTimes Uganda Premier League title seems to have faded on February 14 with Wasswa Bbosa’s controversial axing.

Now 15 points adrift of leaders Vipers and with Bbosa’s successor James Odoch yet to register a win, the goal posts are gradually shifting.

Ahead of the mammoth clash with Sam Timbe’s third placed URA this afternoon at Wankulukuku Stadium, Odoch is preaching fighting for a ‘respectable finish’ from the last 10 league matches.

The season salvation, he faintly hopes, may come from the Uganda Cup where they take on rivals SC Villa on Tuesday.

“We have managed to get two draws and one loss (since he took over) but the performances from each of those games has tremendously improved.

End on a high

“However, the next 10 games to me will be like finals. We have to give it our all and be able to end the season on a high,” Odoch told the club website.

Since Bbosa left the Red Eagles have fallen to seventh on the log with 31 points from 20 matches while the tax collectors are third with 38 points from as many games.

Express, yet to lose to URA in the last five meetings, have scored a paltry 22 goals this campaign nevermind conceding the least -14.

Their striking woes can best be manifested by forward Eric Kambale’s on and off the field misery state.

The reverse fixture at the Arena of Visions-Ndejje yielded a barren draw in December but with on and off URA able to go with five points of Vipers if they win today, expect an explosive encounter.

After URA, the seven-time league kings will face Mbarara City,Police, SC Villa, Wakiso Giants, Onduparaka, Vipers, Bul, UPDF and Arua Hill to complete what could pass as a self-destructive and regrettable league season.

UGANDA PreMIEr leAGUE

Today’s Fixtures - 4pm

Express vs. URA, Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Live on Sanyuka TV

Bul vs. Tooro United