Express in Bul fight for Uganda Cup final

Express and Bul FC face off this evening to determine who will play Vipers in the final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup this evening.

With the Cecafa and league titles to their name, the odds are tipped in favour of the Red Eagles going into today’s semifinal encounter.

Express are also still smarting from the weekend 1-0 defeat to Sudanese side El Merreikh that saw them ejected on away goals rule having won the first leg 2-1.

Bul coach Alex Isabirye is consequently hoping that favourites tag can weigh down their opponents who only returned to the country on Tuesday.

I have no pressure. They did not ask me for titles. They want us to play good football and be a team, which is organized. Bul has been participating but I want to create a team that can compete,” Bul head coach said ahead of the game.

He however , also acknowledges his side face a tall order in trying to reach the club’s first major final in the club’s history with many of the players who featured last season having departed.

“We are ready for the game although we do not have some of the players who helped us reach the semifinals. We are just trying to build team,” he added.

Their opponents on the other hand retained the majority of their first team and should be eager to put the weekend continental disappointment behind them.

“We learned several things that we must correct as a team going forward. Bul is a good team with a good coach but after being ejected from the champions league this is the game we are also targeting to restore the happiness of our fans,” Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa stated.

Interestingly, the five previous meetings between the two teams have seen each side win twice although Express showed the gulf in class between the two teams winning 4-0

Murushid Jjuujo and George Ssenkaaba were among the scorers in what was the club’s biggest league win of the season.