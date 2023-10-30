Express on the spot over hooliganism

The dragon of hooliganism yet again raised its ugly head the StarTimes Uganda Premier League again on Friday with an attack on match officials that handled the 1-all draw between UPDF and Express in Bombo.

Horrifying pictures of assistant referee Fahad Mbogo Sekayiba soaked in blood and with a deep open wound on the head made rounds on social media with claims that he had been ambushed by a yet to be identified section of disgruntled Express fans.

Another eyewitness account revealed that the mob waylaid the match officials' car heading back to Kampala from Bombo and intentionally picked out Sekayiba who they roughly thumped into unconsciousness.

His astonished colleagues reportedly rushed him to Mulago Hospital as he profusely bled from the mouth, ears and nose where he underwent immediate treatment to save his life.

Sekayiba, along with Stephen Kimayo and Memory Gumisiriza had just officiated the tense-filled match that had UPDF defender Bright Vuni equalise late on for the hosts after midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa had given the Red Eagles the lead early in the game.

This reportedly infuriated a couple of travelling Express fans who blamed the club's floundering on the match officials.

James Odoch's side remained fifth on the table with 11 points from five matches while UPDF are 14th with two points.

Tough sanctions

Even though Express management tried to distance themselves from the regrettable incident and promised to work with Fufa and Police to sort the mess, the long arm of the law is already knocking on their door.

Apparently, the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) announced their decision to withdraw all match officials from officiating football matches involving Express until the culprits are brought to book.

Interestingly, this comes just days to Wednesday's proposed mouthwatering clash between Express and SC Villa at Wankulukuku that has since been postponed and the Red Eagles suspended from football activities by Fufa.

Furthermore, the Fufa Disciplinary Panel (FDP) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Express C for possible violation of Fufa rules and regulations in the Ethics and Disciplinary Code (Article 14(8) and Article 14(11) during and after the match.

The FDP has mandated the seven-time league winners to file in their defence before midday today - to clarify, contend, or dispute the actions and show cause why they should not be sanctioned according to the regulations.

Venom delight

Friday also had URA expose their sloppiness again at Luzira when they drew 1-all with hosts Maroons after taking the lead through Emmanuel Okekch in the 85th minute.

Darious Ojok's late leveller for Maroons at the death left Fred Muhumuza's Tax Collectors sixth on the table with nine points from five matches while the Prison Warders are seventh with eight points from the same number of matches.

At Kavumba on the same day, Leonard Neiva's Vipers had to dig in their heels to get past utterly defensive hosts Soltilo Bright Stars.

After an uneventful first half, Bright Stars defender Andrew Kyambadde deflected Karim Watambala's shot into his own net before Eric Kambale and Abdul Lumala combined in the box to set up Bright Anukani for the visitors' second.

The win took the reigning kings to fourth with 11 points from five matches, four points adrift of leaders Bul and second placed Kitara and also a point less of third placed NEC that massacred KCCA a day before.