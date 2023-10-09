Express riddles KCCA into crisis mode

Express condemned KCCA to their third straight Startimes Uganda Premier League defeat with a smash and grab 2-1 win at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Sunday.

It is hard to remember a worse start for the 13-time league champions.

The result, coupled with their elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup will pile more pressure on Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil.

He was brought in to mark the start of a new era but on the basis of his team's performances there has hardly been an improvement from last season.

The defending has been diabolical with the latest example coming in the shape of conceding a goal from near post corner converted by defender Derrick Ngobi on 22 minutes delivered by Ismail Kawawulo.

This is repeated theme for KCCA to concede recklessly from a corner, the same was witnessed against Libyan side Abu Salem in Tunis, the defeat to Bul and against the Eagles.

In all, custodian Derrick Ochan has been culprit, and all of the sudden league teams are falling over each other to face KCCA and exploit the malaise.

Striker Muhammad Shaban has been one of the few bright lights in this campaign and was again on the score sheet converting a low cross from Usama Arafat after 30 minutes.

But Express remained the more comfortable team in possession with Rams Kawooya and Hussein Ssenoga running the show in midfield.

Teenage midfield Andrew Kawooya carried the Red Eagles' burden and bossed the hosts trio like he was on a picnic.

It was from one of those constructed moves that Ssenoga released substitute Eddy Ssebandeke down the left with his cross headed in by Isaac Wagoina five minutes from time.

If anything, Traguil still has a lot of work to do defensive wise and then make proper research about the demanding nature of the domestic league.

It is now two home losses for KCCA while Express and one might wonder which kind of game they will be able to win.

Next up for KCCA is a trip to Kitara in Masindi but from the inconsistent first team selection and lack of an identity one shudders to imagine whether they can get back on the winning trail.

Eagles claws out

This was an Express side there for the taking having lost several players in the off season and looking to new faces for redemption.

They were also without last season's league top scorer and captain Allan Kayiwa with midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa also missing as he is on-loan from KCCA.



But they have made a solid start with yesterday's result taking them to seven points after victory over Busoga United and the goalless draw against Mbarara City.

Express moved to seven points from three matches while KCCA is still without a point in the same number if matches.