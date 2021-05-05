Express, SC Villa progress as KCCA look to join Uganda Cup party

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

KCCA will join traditional giants Express and SC Villa in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals if they avoid a major collapse to lower division Maroons at the MTN Omondi Stadium today.

The Morley Byekwaso-coached side are strong favourites to progress after a claiming a 2-0 first leg away win on Sunday.

The competition represents the best chance of winning silverware this season for the three traditional giants.

It’s this trophy that was Villa’s last in 2015 while Express’ last triumph in the knockout contest was 14 years ago.

In addition, the Lugogo side, champions on a joint-record 10 occasions, level with Express, are 10 points off leaders URA in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League while Villa are eighth.

Third-placed Express, on 43 points, retain the biggest hopes in the league for the old ‘VEK’ sides. There, URA have 47 points, one clear of Vipers. The latter were the first team to make the last eight, overcoming UPDF on Tuesday.

And the reaction of the Red Eagles at the final whistle of their return leg against URA said it all as they held on for a goalless draw in Ndejje to progress 2-1 on aggregate. This was after substitutes Ivan Sserubiri, Steven Mukwala and Brian Nkuubi all missed presentable opportunities late on. URA needed one goal. It never came.

However, Express should have been out of sight by then had Eric Kambale and Daniel Shabene not been wasteful in front of goal.

“For a club like Express every match and competition is important. So, we are happy to progress,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa said after the game.

When the draw for the quarterfinals is made, Villa will also be in the hat. The nine-time Cup champions drew goalless with visiting Onduparaka in Bombo to qualify with a 1-0 aggregate.

In Fort Portal, on-form Marvin Oshaba and Amir Sengoma scored for Tooro United in what was ultimately a futile attempt at progression as they played out a 2-2 draw with Wakiso Giants.

Wakiso won the first leg 5-1 for a 7-3 aggregate score.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

Yesterday’s results

URA 0-0 Express

Express win 2-1 on aggregate

SC Villa 0-0 Onduparaka

Villa win 1-0 aggregate

Tooro Utd 2-2 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso win 7-3 aggregate

Today’s fixtures

KCCA vs. Maroons, 3.30pm

KCCA lead 2-0 from first leg

Bright Stars vs. Police, 4pm

Police lead 4-1 from first leg

Tomorrow

Mbale Heroes vs. Proline, 4pm

Proline lead 2-1 from first leg

