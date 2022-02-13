Express to sack Bbosa

Championship-winning coach Wasswa Bbosa is due to be relieved of his duties as head coach of Express FC, sources at Wankulukuku have said.

An extra ordinary meeting convened on Sunday that ended after 10pm agreed to the sacking of the man who led Express to their seventh league title, a first in nine years, and a historic first Cecafa Kagame Cup last year.

Tensions have been simmering since the start of this StarTimes Uganda Premier League season with Bbosa reportedly not seeing eye to eye with his boss - club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa.

The nadir of their fallout presented a lukewarm transfer business in a season many believed the Red Eagles ought to have beefed up to defend the league title.

The last two results - draws to lightweight Soltilo Bright Stars and Tooro United - mirrored the disunity at Wankulukuku.

They were hapless in the continued absence of striker Eric Kambale (embroiled in a botched transfer to Europe) and skipper and defender Enoch Walusimbi (chose to search for professional stint with a select side now in Spain for trial matches).

Power struggle

Bbosa and Mwesigwa are cut from a different cloth and each reportedly wanted to show their might and influence at the club.

The outcome, Express fell off the title pace and now occupy the fifth slot on the table with 29 points - a whopping 10 points behind leaders Vipers and seven off second-placed KCCA.

Bbosa-coached teams are synonymous with playing with gusto, physique and conviction yet in the first 17 league matches they have exhibited none of that, folding against challengers, scoring only 19 times and losing their enviable defensive trait.