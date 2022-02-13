Breaking News: Express to sack Bbosa

Express to sack Bbosa

By  Denis Bbosa

What you need to know:

  • An extra ordinary meeting convened on Sunday that ended after 10pm agreed to the sacking of the man who led Express to their seventh league title, a first in nine years, and a historic first Cecafa Kagame Cup last year

Championship-winning coach Wasswa Bbosa is due to be relieved of his duties as head coach of Express FC, sources at Wankulukuku have said.

