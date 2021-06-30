Express UPL champions

Wednesday June 30 2021
Picture Perfect. Striker Kambale (L)’s 15 goals, Kiryowa Kiwanuka (inset left)’s top notch administration and coach Bbosa (inset right)’s magical wand from the dugout ensured that Express win their first league title in nine years. PHOTO / EDDIE CHICCO

  • Joy Unconfined. Red Eagles winners for 2020-21 SUPL season. URA to represent Uganda in Caf Confederation Cup.
By Elvis Senono

Fufa, yesterday, following an emergency executive committee meeting, enforced a Force Majeure clause in its competition rules to end the season due to the current Covid-19 situation.

With a 42-day lockdown extended to July 30 by the government, completing the season became complicated granting the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) leaders Express the 2020/21 title.

The decision effectively ends the mushrooming debate on how to proceed. The league had already reached 86 per cent of games and had thus passed the 75 per cent threshold in Article 18 of Fufa’s competition rules.

Thus, the Red Eagles, who led the standings with 58 points, ahead of URA (57) and Vipers (56) were declared champions for the seventh time in their history.

The rule
“Where all the clubs in the league have completed the first round fixtures but less than 75 per cent league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standing of the league,” Article 18 of Fufa’s competition rules states.

Consequently, Kyetume, Myda and Kitara are relegated to the Fufa Big League.
This is a second successive season that league is decided this way. Last season, Vipers benefited.

First was KCCA
The same rule was applied in 1991 to hand KCCA the title.  “The emergency executive committee of Fufa has today (yesterday) decided to end the league and apply the 75 per cent rule,” Fufa publicist Ahmed Hussein confirmed.

Just like Vipers, Express earn the Caf Champions League ticket. Fufa also decided that URA will be Uganda’s representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Revival
This has been a season of more than revival for Express whose last title came in the 2011/12 season.  
In 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20, Uganda’s oldest club flirted with relegation.

Their renaissance coincides with the return of the Kiwanuka family with lawyer Kiryowa Kiwanuka, recently appointed Attorney General, taking over as chairman in August, 2018.  Coach Wasswa Bbosa has also provided a golden touch.

SUPL Final Standings

                         p    w    d    l    f    a    pts
C. Express    26    17    7    2    44    13    58
2. URA    26    17    6    3    41    18    57
3. Vipers    26    17    5    4    56    21    56
4. KCCA    27    14    6    7    56    22    48
5. Bright Stars    27    11    9    7    40    27    42
6. Police    27    11    7    9    50    31    40
7. Mbarara City    27    10    8    9    30    34    38
8. UPDF    27    11    4    12    34    39    37
9. Wakiso Giants26    8    12    6    42    33    36
10. SC Villa    27    9    9    9    29    30    36
11. BUL    27    9    6    12    39    41    33
12. Onduparaka  26    8    4    14    25    45    28
13. Busoga Utd    26    6    8    12    21    44    26
R. Kyetume    27    5    8    14    28    47    23
R. Myda    27    3    5    19    32    77    14
R. Kitara    27    3    4    20    35    80    13

UPL TOP SCORERS

Yunus Sentamu
Vipers 16 goals

Eric Kambale
Express  15

Steven Dese
Mukwala URA    14

Viane Ssekajugo
Wakiso Giants13

Samuel Kayongo
Ssekamatte    
Bright Stars 12

Brian Mululi
Mayanja Police 11

Living Kabon
Onduparaka 11

Charles Lwanga
KCCA   11

Paul Mucureezi
Vipers 11

Ben Ocen
Police 11

Joseph Ssemujju
Bul    11

essenono@ug.nationmedia.com

