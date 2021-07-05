Express, URA hit it big with prize money

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Express are the 2020-21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions. The Red Eagles were declared winners by Fufa after government stopped all sports activities to curb the spread of Covid-19, putting an end to season with four games to play. Wasswa Bbosa’s charges, who were top of the 16-team log with 58 points from 26 matches, pipped URA (57 points) and former champions Vipers (56 points) to the title - their seventh.

League sponsors StarTimes took two months to pay prize monies after the premature end to last season but clubs will hope this campaign’s cash comes in earlier due to the biting Covid-19 pandemic effects.

Last season’s champions Vipers raked in Shs60m while second placed KCCA’s bank account grew Shs20m richer. And it’s the same currency weight this season for newly-crowned Express as Sam Ssimbwa’s URA bag the Shs20m.

Vipers coffers will receive Shs9.5m for finishing third while fourth-placed KCCA will take home Shs7m.

Relegated sides Kitara will get a mere Shs500,000 for their basement residency, with the others; Myda shs700,000 and Kyetume Shs1m.

UPL prize money

Express 60m

URA 20m

Vipers 9.6m

KCCA 7m

Bright Stars 5m

Police 4.5m

Mbarara City 4m

UPDF 3.5m

W. Giants 2.8m

SC Villa 2.5m

Bul 2.4m

Onduparaka 2.3m

Busoga Utd 2.2m

Kyetume 1m

Myda 0.7m

Kitara 0.5m