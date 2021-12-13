Express, URA lose further ground in UPL

Call of duty. URA’s goalkeeper Hannington Sebwalunyo makes a save off Express’ Eric Kambale (right) attempt last season. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Express showed decisiveness against fellow title contenders Vipers and URA last season enroute to winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.
With a double over URA before getting four points out of six against Vipers, the Red Eagles finished one and two points ahead of the two teams, respectively.
They will have to do it differently this season if they are to retain their league title. First, they failed to pick maximum points against URA after playing out a goalless draw in addition to their 2-2 first round result against Vipers earlier.

