Express, URA lose further ground in UPL



BY ELVIS SENONO

Express showed decisiveness against fellow title contenders Vipers and URA last season enroute to winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

With a double over URA before getting four points out of six against Vipers, the Red Eagles finished one and two points ahead of the two teams, respectively.

They will have to do it differently this season if they are to retain their league title. First, they failed to pick maximum points against URA after playing out a goalless draw in addition to their 2-2 first round result against Vipers earlier.

The other reason is that the biggest threat to their crown at the moment appears to come from table leaders KCCA, who now hold a 10-point advantage over Express following their 3-1 comeback win against bottom side Police.

“Because this was a big game we take the point earned and try to work on onverting the goal scoring chances we create,” said Express coach Wasswa Bbosa.

The draw leaves Express sixth on the log with 16 points after 10 games while URA drop to eighth, three points behind the Red Eagles.

“We need to work on building toward the finishing. That is what we’re focusing on,” URA head coach Sam Timbe offered.

As the two giants stutter, Bul and Wakiso Giants are thriving and sit third and fourth with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Bul recorded a 3-1 away win over Tooro United to go level on 20 points with second placed Vipers, who picked up a routine 4-1 win against Busoga United.



UPL 2021-22 standings

Team P W D L F A Pts

1.KCCA 10 8 2 0 20 7 26

2.Vipers 9 6 2 1 21 9 20

3.BUL 10 6 2 2 19 10 20

4.Wakiso Giants 10 6 1 3 14 13 19

5.UPDF 10 5 2 3 15 13 17

6.Express 10 4 4 2 9 7 16

7.Arua Hill 9 4 2 3 10 7 14

8.URA 8 3 4 1 17 9 13

9.Mbarara City 10 4 1 5 10 11 13

10.Gaddafi 10 3 4 3 12 14 13

11.Onduparaka 10 2 4 4 8 11 10

12.SC Villa 8 2 2 4 8 11 8

13.Busoga United 9 2 1 6 7 15 7

14.Bright Stars 9 1 3 5 6 12 6

15.Tooro United 10 1 1 8 8 26 4

16.Police 10 0 3 7 5 14 3