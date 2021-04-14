Express want to fly with leaders

Title Hopes Alive. Uganda’s biggest rivalry now even has a bigger significance for the visitors. They have not beaten Villa home and away since the 2013/14 season.

Forwards Yunus Sentamu and Joackiam Ojera both scored twice to keep their respective teams – Vipers and URA –neck to neck in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race yesterday.

The pair have 39 points after Vipers’ 4-0 rout of Busoga United and URA’s 2-0 victory over KCCA, four clear of third-placed Express. The Red Eagles must respond today when they visit archrivals SC Villa in Bombo.

Uganda’s biggest rivalry now even has a bigger significance for the visitors. They have not beaten Villa home and away since the 2013/14 season. Managing to change that will raise the hopes for of a first league title since 2011/12.

Such is the confidence at Express this season that Villa who lie sixth on 28 points do not belong to their class presently. Express are on a five-game unbeaten run including Saturday’s 1-0 Stanbic Uganda Cup win over Kyetume.

“We’re hopeful of tomorrow’s game. We know it’s a derby and we respect SC Villa because they’re a decent team but we’re going to Bombo to win,” Express coach Wasswa Bbosa said ahead of the game.

Villa themselves are on three-game winning run in the league and overturned a 1-0 loss to Ndejje University in the Uganda Cup with a 3-0 second leg thrashing of the students on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Sentamu scored twice for Vipers who had Aziz Kayondo open the scoring with the returning Milton Karisa also getting onto the scoresheet against Busoga United.

After Vipers won the first leg 5-3 away in Njeru, this was a third meeting between the sides inside a week. The pair met in the Uganda Cup with Vipers progressing 5-1 on aggregate.

URA remain in hot pursuit after turning on the style in the second half to complete the double over KCCA. Joachkiam Ojera headed home a cross from Brian Majwega on 51 minutes. Then, league top scorer Steven Mukwala set up captain Shafik Kagimu for what is now a customary goal against the yellow boys in a dominant display.

The scorline could have been more emphatic if it wasn’t for wayward finishing.

KCCA remain fourth with 30 points following their first loss under coach Morley Byekwaso. He had won his first three games in charge including the home and away Uganda Cup games against Nyamityobora.

In other games, Mbarara City scored a late winner to beat relegation-threatened Myda 2-1 at Kakyeka, Onduparaka picked a 2-1 home win against Kitara while Bul and Kyetume drew 1-all.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Yesterday’s results

BUL 1-1 Kyetume

Mbarara City 2-1 Myda

Onduparaka 2-1 Kitara

URA 2-0 KCCA

Vipers 4-0 Busoga Utd

Today’s fixtures – 4pm

Bright Stars vs. W. Giants

Police vs. UPDF

SC Villa vs. Express,

Live on Sanyuka TV