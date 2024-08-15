Eyes on Byekwaso

Finally, Morley Byekwaso's make or break point has arrived. After facing criticism and being forced to resign at KCCA in April last year, the SC Villa coach now stands at a pivotal crossroads.

With a mammoth Caf Champions League clash with Ethiopian side Commercial Bank of Ethiopia on Saturday at Namboole Stadium, Byekwaso seems ready to show how much he has matured and prove he has the chops to elevate the Jogoos to new heights.

This epic tie is more than just a test; it is actually Byekwaso's golden opportunity to silence the doubters and demonstrate that his time in the spotlight has refined his tactics and leadership after serving as deputy to his predecessor Dusan Stojanovic as they lifted the league diadem.

Signs of his growth have already begun to emerge if the Fufa Super Eight tournament performance is anything to go by, with the team displaying a newfound tactical cohesion and a sharper competitive edge under his guidance.

Byekwaso has, for now, maintained Stojanovic's team telepathy and also renewed focus amongst players which has sparked a noticeable turnaround.

But, for this transformation to truly flourish, he will need unwavering support from the top management, enthusiastic backing from the fans, and complete trust from his players.

He must also ensure that the attacking cast of Patrick Kakande, Najib Yiga, Hakim Kiwanuka, Andrew Otim and Charles Lwanga deliver the goals in the duel against the Ethiopian champions, who are newbies in the premium competition.

"If you want to win, you go through a lot to improve. We have been preparing this team to be strong in the Caf Champions League and we believe we are almost there," Byekwaso revealed after SC Villa was ejected by Fufa Select side in the quarters.

Trust Byekwaso

Armed with bits of knowledge about his opponents' strengths, Byekwaso will be out to dismantle CBE's dynamic offensive strategy and fluidity.

He was Under-23 (Kobs) coach when they played a friendly match in Addis Ababa in February this year that the Ugandans won 2-1.

"He will even do better than Stojanovic if he is given the same support. Football is more than entertainment and Byekwaso is fit and ready to steer Villa past CBE," revealed former SC Villa coach and currently Cranes deputy coach Sam Ssimbwa, who carjoled Byekwaso to join coaching.

"I initiated him into the coaching profession while he was in the evening of his playing career with me at Atraco in Rwanda as he acted as my informal assistant.

"I brought him to Lugogo (at KCC FC then) with Richard Malinga to the disdain of fans. He replaced me well at KCCA (as Mike Mutebi's assistant) in 2016 and at the defunct Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) in 2013 to my total satisfaction," Ssimbwa added.

Ssimbwa is convinced that Byekwaso 'knows how to interpret the game, worked with many experienced coaches, he has Caf A coaching license qualifications, twice took underage teams to two Afcon finals', making him the ideal Villa savior at this moment of truth.

"We (Fufa Select Side) beat them twice but they played well and better and I can assure you, he is going to beat CBE at namboole and eject them overall," Ssimbwa stressed.

CBE who?

After winning their first ever Ethiopia Premier League title, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia FC (CBE) booked a date to face SC Villa, twice finalist in 1991 and 1992, in the first preliminary round of the 2024/2025 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

While CBE will be making their debut in the continental tournament banking on Getaneh Kebede, a prolific forward known for his goal-scoring ability.

CBE SA caoch Yosef Getachew emphasized the importance of the match and the need for a strong performance to secure a good result away from home. Getachew has been focusing on tactical discipline and ensuring that his players are well-prepared for the physical challenge posed by SC Villa.

Caf Champions League

First preliminary round

Today at Namboole