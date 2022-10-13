Eyes on Police as Fufa Big League kicks off

Another exhilarating race is expected this season as the battle for promotion and survival starts off on Thursday in the 2022/23 Fufa Big League.

The action begun off-field even before a ball was kicked as the Fufa Club Licensing committee relegated Tooro United for failing to meet the minimum requirements to be registered for the season.

That only left 15 teams to battle for promotion in the expanded single-group league.

Instant return

The odds for promotion will certainly favour Police to bounce back immediately but it will, definitely, not be a walk in the park.

Since its formation in the 2009/10 season, Only five teams - Maroons, UPDF, Tooro United, Proline and Kyetume - have been relegated from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and found their way back.

The latter three are now wallowing in the thick forests of the regional and district leagues.

The Cops did a major reshuffle offloading seventeen including head coach Abdallah Mubiru and recruited the same number and returned their old boy Angello Lonyesi to handle matters.

There has also been a change of guard at the top as now-retired Asan Kasingye paves way for the new chairman Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Timothy Halango.

"Our performance last season was not satisfactory and that's why we find ourselves in the second tier," Halango told the players and press during the unveiling at the police headquarters on Monday.

"We've prepared a good team that will return us to where we should be," he added as he welcomed the team that had just won gold in football at the inter-forces tournament. Police start their campaign against Augustine Nsumba's Lugazi at their new home at the Kavumba Recreational Centre.

In other games set for today, former topflight sides Ndejje University, Mbarara City and Kitara host Jinja North, Booma and Nothern Gateway respectively as Kataka take a rest due to the odd composition of the league. The Big League games will be played only on Thursdays.





Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures

Police vs. Lugazi - Kavumba (Live on StarTimes TV)

Calvary vs. NEC - Arua

Ndejje University vs. Jinja North United - Bombo

Mbarara City vs. Booma - Mbarara

Kitara vs. Northern Gateway - Hoima

Luweero United vs. Kaaro Karungi - Luweero