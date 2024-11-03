Faltering Nec face Police wrath

In a clash that promises to be a nail-biter, Nec find themselves at a critical juncture in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, as they square off against a resurgent Police side that has little to lose and everything to prove.

After Nec stumbled in their last match, falling 1-0 to league newcomers Lugazi, they surrendered their table leadership to high flying KCCA (top with 17 points) and Vipers (second with 16 points).

Meanwhile, Police have climbed the ranks, dispatching fellow newcomers Mbale Heroes with a gritty 2-1 victory at Kavumba to secure seventh place with ten points from seven games. This gunmen battle is razor-close, with both sides armed and ready to leave it all on the field.

Police shooting on sight

Police coach Simon Peter Mugerwa attributes their rapid rise in the league to a masterstroke in team continuity and calculated recruitment.

By retaining 65 percent of the squad that powered their promotion, alongside adding a few battle-tested veterans, Mugerwa has crafted a cohesive unit that knows how to win tough encounters.

“We’re out to surprise many teams as we aim for a top-eight finish this season,” he asserted, brimming with confidence.

Mugerwa, who has earned his stripes as one of the finest tacticians in schools’ competitions, Masaza Cup, and the Fufa Big League, is now determined to carve his place in the top-flight football realm.

This season, he is ready to make a mark among the league’s elite - by hook or by crook.

Mugerwa is grateful to his players for adapting to his playing style and particularly happy with players like Isaac Ogwang, their Fufa Big League top scorer and now with four goals in five matches who have fueled the club's belief.

Others who have remained loyal to Police through thick and thin - Brian Obedi, Ivan Eyamu, Augustine Kacanchu, Daniel Otto, Samuel Kayondo, and Timothy Muwanguzi - are proving invaluable as the Cops set their sights on the top eight.

Tough nut to crack

For Hussein Mbalangu's Nec, the pressure is on to raise their game if they hope to thwart the fearless Police offensive, which has tasted defeat only once this season (courtesy of Vipers).

Mugerwa's Police prides itself on a disciplined, counter-attack-heavy 4-2-3-1 formation that has proven difficult for many teams to crack.

Nec forwards; Cromwell Rwothomio and Dickson Nuwamanya, will have to break through a formidable defensive wall led by seasoned stalwarts Denis Guma and Farouq Katongole.

Meanwhile, Nec wingers; Rachid Okocha and Paul Mucureezi, face the daunting task of outpacing Police’s resolute wingbacks, Gabriel Elagu and Allan Bukenya, in what promises to be a thrilling duel along the flanks.

The true battleground will likely be in the midfield, where Mbalangu’s trio—Muzamir Mutyaba, Enock Ssebagala, and Ibrahim Thembo—will be tasked with both constructing Nec’s attack and quelling Police’s relentless creativity.

To gain an edge, they must outmaneuver the Police double pivot of Timothy Muwanguzi and Ryan Kizito, a pairing known for breaking up play and setting up quick transitions.

Adding to the challenge, Nec midfielders must keep up the stamina to thwart Police's diverse offensive arsenal, which includes playmakers like Denis Kalanzi, Kevin Obua, Ben Ochen, Reagan Male, Steven Kabuye, Ivan Eyam, and Augustine Kacanchu.

The recent 1-0 loss to Lugazi at Najjembe exposed Nec's vulnerabilities, with skipper and defender Ibrahim Kiyembe’s missteps proving costly.

This may compel Mbalangu to consider the steadier, towering Patrick Bayiga as a replacement, especially if Nec hopes to contain Police’s potent forward line of Isaac Ogwang, Gerald Ogweti, or Herman Wasswa.

“Nec may be a new team, but they have seasoned players capable of turning the tide at any moment. Their strengths lie in unity and their combative style, but we are heading to Lugogo with one goal: to collect maximum points,” Mugerwa acknowledged.

Mbalangu under duress

Nec’s campaign has hit unexpected snags, with recent losses to unfancied sides like Lugazi and Express knocking them down to third place with 15 points from seven matches.

Mbalangu, who once boldly vowed “to devour anyone that visits Nec at Lugogo,” now faces the reality that another defeat - especially to Police - could set off alarm bells, even in these early stages of the league.

For Nec, it’s a pivotal moment to prove their resilience and reestablish their title ambitions.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday at 7pm

Nec vs. Police, Lugogo



Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

