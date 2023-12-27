Familiar faces clash as Bul eye eight-point lead into New Year

Bul made a statement of title intent by edging defending champions Vipers 3-2 to end the Venoms' 31-match unbeaten home run in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League before Christmas.

The result coasted Bul five points clear at the top. And, today, the Eastern Giants, on 29 points, seek to open the gap on Vipers to eight points into the New Year when they host their nemesis Busoga United at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Clashes between the two sides have always served to the true meaning of a derby.

They have faced each other 15 times with Bul winning five, Busoga three and seven ending even.

Bittersweet relationship

Their relationship sored to almost irreparable levels last year in March when the two shared spoils in a 1-all draw as Busoga battled relegation towards the end of the 2021-22 League.

Out of emotion, a section of the Busoga United fans held their neighbours hostage for over two hours inside Kakindu, claiming Bul was plotting their downfall just days after losing to another struggling side Bright Stars 3-0. They promised a sweet revenge where Bul will be in need.

But despite that rivalry, Busoga United has remained the main hunting ground for Bul in transfers. A number of players have crossed to the greener side of Jinja including the head coach Abbey Kikomeko.

Seven of the players that started at Vipers are products of the Busoga United project including all the three scorers - Nicholas Mwere, Lawrence Tezikya and Ibrahim Mugulusi.

“We’re playing a team that knows us very well because most of our players and myself were in Busoga and it’s going to be very tough because we both need points,” Kikomeko said ahead of the game.

Bul has been boosted by the return of Walter Ochora from suspension and Reagan Kalyowa from injury.

Busoga’s Peter Onen has promised to apply some brakes on the leaders who have won nine and lost only one of their 12 outings.

“This is a derby where normally the form doesn’t matter!” he warned.

In Masindi, Kitara will seek to pile more misery on Arua Hill as they eye the second place. The Kabalega Royals sit third with 23 points, one behind Vipers.