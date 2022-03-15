Familiar foe Atletico in for Ronaldo

Cometh the hour... Cometh Ronaldo and this is Champions League, the Cup made for his shooting boots and Atletico, his ultimate victim. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The 59th career hat-trick of Ronaldo’s career was just his second for United and a first in 14 years as his second spell has failed to match the hype around his signing in August

Uefa Champions League

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.