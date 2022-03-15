Familiar foe Atletico in for Ronaldo

Uefa Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Manchester United fans a glimpse of what they thought they were getting from his second coming at Old Trafford with a trio of thumping finishes to see off Tottenham 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 59th career hat-trick of Ronaldo’s career was just his second for United and a first in 14 years as his second spell has failed to match the hype around his signing in August.

United go into tonight’s finely balanced Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid, after a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital, it is their only remaining chance of silverware this season.

Ronaldo has tended to save his best for the Champions League this season, scoring six goals in the group stage just to ensure United did not suffer the ignominy of an early exit for the second consecutive season.

However, his subdued performance as a frustrated and isolated figure up front the Wanda Metropolitano three weeks ago was more reflective of the problems Ralf Rangnick has faced as interim manager at United.

The German is credited as the Godfather of the high-energy, pressing style of play that has inspired the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel to win Champions League as coaches.

Rangnick has not been able to implement the same verve to United, much of which has been blamed on a 37-year-old Ronaldo’s inability or unwillingness to press.

Ahead of last weekend’s Manchester derby, Ronaldo jetted back to his homeland to rehab a hip injury that was given as the official reason for missing a 4-1 thrashing at the Etihad.

‘Keep playing’

Rangnick joked that maybe he should sanction that trip more often after Ronaldo returned to Manchester in scintillating form to put Spurs to the sword.

Ronaldo’s performance impressed the watching Tom Brady as the seven-time Super Bowl winner told his fellow superstar to “keep playing” as they embraced on the Old Trafford pitch after the game.

Whether he stays for the second year of his contract at United will depend heavily on if the Red Devils make it into the Champions League next season.

Into the twilight years of his career, he can ill afford a season off the biggest stage where he shines brightest.