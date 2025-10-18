Fan fury forces Magogo to revert to old system

Fufa president Moses Magogo on Saturday afternoon bowed to mounting fans’ pressure and media disapproval, announcing the suspension of the controversial 2025/2026 Uganda Premier League (UPL) group-themed format.

The federation will revert to the traditional home-and-away system that has governed Ugandan football for decades.

In a statement issued after an Executive Committee meeting, Magogo confirmed: “The Fufa Executive Committee has taken a decision to suspend the format of the 2025/2026 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season after consultations with the UPL clubs, league sponsors and the Uganda Premier League Board.

"Rule 14:4-12 of the Fufa Competition Rules 2025 will now not apply for this season.”

Fans had opted to boycott games under the format. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Magogo, clearly humbled by the storm, admitted: “Our new format failed because of a lack of adequate sensitisation. We shall revert to it in one year’s time after trying it in the lower leagues.”

The league will now proceed under the old system, with already played matches standing.