Fan violence mars Kyaggwe-Butambala clash

The spirit of the Masaza Cup was tarnished once again on Sunday as ugly scenes of fan violence erupted during the clash between Kyaggwe and Butambala at Bishop's SS Mukono.

The match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, saw Kyaggwe fans turn their ire on referee Edward Sekajugo, accusing him of biased officiating.

Last year's finalists, Kyaggwe, now face a potential Shs5m fine, according to tournament rules, for their failure to manage the conduct of their supporters.

More alarmingly, they risk losing their home ground at Bishop's SS Mukono, a precedent set in the past when Hormisdallen Gayaza ceased hosting Kyaddondo due to similar unruly fan behaviour.

The organising committee is yet to release an official statement.

The fracas unfolded after Calvin Peter Emayo had given Kyaggwe an early lead, only for Juma Kasozi to level matters for Butambala from a contentious penalty late in the game.

Enraged fans claimed the referee had awarded a debatable penalty to Butambala while denying their team a clear penalty call earlier in what was a scrappy game.

The Organising Committee has consistently emphasised the need for teams to control their fans.

Not Uhuru yet for Gomba

Elsewhere, Bugerere secured their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Mawokota at Ntenjeru, Kayunga Town.

Henry Wamala was the hero, silencing a large travelling Mawokota crowd who suffered their first defeat of the campaign. Mawokota remain on seven points, level with Buweekula, who edged Kyaddondo 2-1 at Nakivubo on Saturday.

Bulemeezi, following coaching reshuffles that saw Alex Isabirye and Simon 'Dunga' Ddungu take over, registered their first win of the season.

Benon Vianney Kigenyi scored the only goal, moving Bulemeezi to four points. Ddungu took up the role barely a week after he was relieved of his duties at struggling Gomba.

But Gomba will rue a goalless draw against Buluuli at Kabulasoke PTC, where Robert Ssewanyana missed a first-half penalty. Although Gomba registered their first point of the season, it was more of two points lost.

In Bulange Group, Buddu and Busujju played out to a 1-1 draw, with both teams scoring late. Isham Kibirige gave Busujju the lead with two minutes remaining, only for Mike Walaga to snatch a point for Buddu in added time. Both Buddu and Busujju remain unbeaten, sitting on eight points after four games.

Ssingo, under interim coach Bashir Ssemuyaba, cruised to their first win of the competition at Mityana Ssaza grounds, humbling Kkooki 3-0. Elvis Ssekajugo, Jackson Ssembatya, and Edrine Owachgiu found the back of the net for Ssingo, who showed Hamza Lutalo the exit last week.

In another game, Ssese defeated Busiro 2-1, with Brian Ssajabi and Andrew Mukasa scoring for Ssese, and Michael Jinta netting Busiro’s lone goal.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Weekend results

Ssese 2-1 Busiro

Kabula 0-0 Mawogola

Kyaddondo 1-2 Buweekula

Gomba 0-0 Buluuli

Ssingo 1-0 Kooki

Buddu 1-1 Busujju

Bulemeezi 1-0 Buvuma

Kyaggwe 1-1 Butambala