Fanfare in Uganda, Algeria camps ahead of crucial tie

From St Mary’s, Kitende to the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic to Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Turkey - it’s all been popping champagne.

And the corks have been popped by none other than Uganda Cranes and Algeria’s Desert Fox national team players.

Ugandan toast

Milton Karisa, Seraje Ssentamu and Rogers Torach helped Vipers SC complete the Ugandan champions first league and cup double just the other day, while Yanga’s Khalid Aucho could join Cranes camp with as many as three titles this week.

Aucho’s side, Yanga, sealed the Tanzanian league title last week, their second trophy this season ahead of Monday’s clash against Azam in the Azam Federation Cup final.

Yanga paralysed Dar es Salaam with their trophy parade at the weekend, and their triumphs - outside of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final - have earned them Shs6bln from the league prize money, broadcast deal and club sponsors.

Surely, when Aucho joins the rest of the Cranes team in Douala this week, he will add more positive vibes to those already brought by Vipers winning trio.

European kings

Yet the feats pale in comparison with Algeria, who - on top having two stars who have won bigger and richer things in Europe - have witnessed some huge transfers of their players in European top leagues so far.

But even that doesn’t equate to the vibes Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez and forward Saïd Benrahma bring to the Desert Foxes camp this week.

From Caf to the ALgerian FA and everyone associated, the two players have been exalted in another world altogether since they conquered Europe.

Mahrez and Manchester City completed their club’s first historic treble after beating Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday in the final of the Uefa Champions League to add to their Premier League and FA Cup titles.

Benrahma had last Wednesday led his London side, West Ham United, to the Europa Conference League title, scoring the first goal in their 2-1 win over Italian club, Fiorentina.

They are back

Both Mahrez and Benrahma missed the 2-0 opening qualifying Afcon 2023 victory over Uganda.

They have now been named by Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi and are in line to face Micho Sredojevic’s Cranes on Saturday.

“Pep keeping Mahrez fresh for Uganda, away,” jokingly tweeted one Algerian fan and football pundit, Dean Ammi, who - among several Desert Fox fans were exasperated that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola kept Mahrez on the bench on Saturday.

“That’s Mahrez done at Man City by the way,” added Ammi, “Pep didn’t even wanna put him on to waste time at the end!”

Mahrez was also an unused substitute in the FA Cup final against Manchester United, and he is currently being monitored by clubs from Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old excused himself from the first game against Uganda, citing fatigue after an exhausting 2021/23 season.

He has, however, played the last two Afcon qualifying matches for Algeria, scoring once. And with the latest developments at City, he is unlikely to ask for another holiday this Saturday.

Cranes trio join

Meanwhile, Egypt-based trio of wingback Joseph Ochaya, defender Gavin Kizito and forward Richard Basangwa have joined the Cranes camp and taken part in training at Japoma Annex Stadium in Douala at the weekend.

The Cranes contingent from Kampala arrived in Douala on Friday afternoon and are residing at Best Western Hotel.

Uganda play a friendly against former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre’s DRC on Wednesday before the make or break Afcon clash with Algeria on Saturday.

Algeria have already qualified after picking maximum 12 points from four games, while Uganda and Tanzania - tied on four apiece - must all win their remaining two matches and wait to see who joins the Desert Foxes.