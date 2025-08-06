Fans bear brunt, government promises better

If you have been around Ugandan sport long enough, then you know that the first days of a competition are always challenging.

The logistical challenges and oversights, unnecessarily overzealous security details, plus transport and ticketing issues leave you wondering if the organisers were ever ready.

The examples from various sports events across this country could fill these pages.

But let us keep it to Monday's 2024 African Nations Championships (Chan) Group C opening matchday that saw Uganda lose 3-0 to Algeria just after Niger had lost 1-0 to Guinea at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The security was heightened and snaking through it was a chore. The first media bus tried to access the stadium through the southern gate, which is closer to the media centre. But the security at the feeder road that leads there from Kireka needed some convincing to let the bus through.

At the gate, the media interfaced with an advance team of the Guinea team that had driven through the main gate only to be told at the western gate that they should access the stadium through eastern gate, which was meant for teams. They had to convince security to let them access the eastern side through the exit near the stadium hotel.

But once they were out, they were blocked by the barricades at the southern gate. The security there, which had also turned away the media by the way, asked the Guinea officials to walk with their bags to the eastern gate. As tempers flared, they were asked alongside the media to return to western gate. The Guinea officials pleaded to be let in through the gate next to the hotel but they were eventually convinced to return to the main gate through Kireka.

Fortunately, they were let in there but the media was asked to abandon their bus as it had no sticker and walk up to the western gate. Here it became apparent that the stewards, who insisted the media returned to the southern gate, and the special security operatives deployed in anticipation of the President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet watching the matches, were reading from different pages.

Despite the accreditation tags hanging from their necks, the security, which was okay with the media accessing the stadium from the western gate, wanted a list of names. But members of Local Organising Committee (LOC) dealing with security issues and the Chan2024/Afcon2017 secretariat spokesperson Mark Namanya saved the day.

Fans accessed the stadium through the gates on their tickets as usual. The traffic guidelines had come earlier in the week leading to the tournament, so accessibility really depended on whether one had read the Police communique or not.

Some accessed Namboole by train.

"Despite the one hour delay before departure, the ride was smooth," a media colleague who used the train said.

Inside the stadium, the stewards and volunteers initially tried to get everyone to sit in seats designated on their tickets. It was a commendable effort but when it became apparent that the stadium was not going to get full, fans were redirected to the empty parts of the stadium.

Interestingly, the online ticketing platform was closed at 1pm on matchday and majority of last minute buyers missed out.

"We contemplated going to the stadium in hope of getting tickets at the gate but we aborted the mission when we considered the distance we might have to walk from gate to gate looking for them," another source said.

Cheering in hardship

The Shs10,000 tickets allow one to watch both games so some fans rightly got to the stadium early.

But while there, there were no refreshments or food selling points. At one point, water meant for the media centre was grabbed by thirsty fans.

"Whatever we ask for, we are told this is a Caf tournament. Don't those Caf people eat or take water?" one fan asked.

One vendor who managed to get in some water before halftime of the first encounter was selling a bottle at Shs3,000 but by 7pm, he was selling it at Shs5,000 and fans duly left him with his stock.

Despite all this, the fans rallied behind the football teams.

The Comité National des Supporters de Guinée were full value for the funding given to them by their nation's Sports Ministry. And the football on show, enforced by their playmaker Alhassane Bangoura, got their decibel levels going.

They stood and drummed for their team from Section 9 of the stadium but they could be heard across the entire stadium as they rallied their team.

Before Uganda got on pitch, the home fans tried their best to vibe to what the Guinea supporters offered and also cheered the good moments between both teams. But after Guinea scored at the start of the second half, the home fans rallied Niger to equalize. In hindsight, a draw would be a good for the home side.

Algeria's first half goal brought moments of silence but did not break spirits. However, their second in the 76th minute, forced sections into an early exit. That was compounded by the third that was scored three minutes later.

Way forward

Now, government and football leaders need a solution to get fans back for the second game against Guinea on Friday.

"What happened yesterday (Monday) is unacceptable if we want to create a great fans’ experience. We identified four service providers that are going to occupy the eight kiosks that are within the stadium precincts and approved by Caf starting Friday," chairman of the communication and signage sub-committe on the LOC Dennis Mugimba, said.

"They shall supply non-alcoholic or non-intoxicating soft drinks, water, and other edible products for sale to the fans in accordance with Caf's branding policy and standards in order to prevent ambush marketing.

"Whatever drinks and eats that shall be sold to fans in the designated kiosks within the stadium are not a revenue for Namboole, Fufa, or the LOC. No vending or hawking of foods or drinks is allowed within or on the Namboole Stadium premises during this competition," Mugimba added.