Fans continue boycott as Villa draw

SC Villa and UPPC played out a 1-all draw and Maroons recorded a 2-1 away win at UPDF as the Startimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) resumed after the international break.

But the biggest talking point upon the league resumption still centred on fans continuing to show their displeasure at the new league format introduced by domestic football governing body Fufa.

And so for the second successive game, 17-time record league champions SC Villa played in front of a largely empty Kadiba Stadium for what was their first home league game of the season.

The flat atmosphere at the Kadiba Stadium was in stark contrast to last month when the Villa leadership introduced the club’s sponsors to a jubilant Villa army as they won the pre-season Fufa Super-8 title.

This time Villa were slow out of the blocks and trailed at half time through a Fazil Tumwine strike for a confident Abdallah Mubiru-coached UPPC side.

Villa defender Barasa Mangoli collided with his goalkeeper David Lukwago to leave the striker with the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty net.

Villa did improve after the break and substitute Andrew Otim scored their equalizer seven minutes to time with a downward header from a Najib Yiga corner.

They almost got a winner minutes later only for Hassan Mubiru to end a good passing move by lifting his effort over the bar from a tight angle

The result left Villa with one point from two games having lost 2-1 to KCCA in their opener while newly promoted UPPC are on four points after three games.

In Bombo, Maroons edged hosts UPDF 2-1 courtesy of goals by Dickson Niwamanya and Ivan Mayanja while Faridi Rashid replied for the hosts.

The result helped Maroons also leapfrog their fellow forces side into eighth position with both teams on three points.

UPL

Results

SC Villa 1-1 UPPC