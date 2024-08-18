Fans stand chance to watch Premier League game

It is the new season of the European league with the English Premier League kicking off last Friday evening.

The first game of the season saw Manchester United getting a late goal against Fulham.

Saturday was more action-packed with teams like Arsenal, Liverpool,Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton among others all in action.

The kickoff event, hosted at the Garden City rooftop marked the start of the 2024/25 season in spectacular style. Fans smartly dressed in their respective jerseys were treated to live match analysis and commentary from some of Uganda’s top football pundits imuding Andrew Kabuura, Peace Diane and Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo.

The quartet played match analysis on the match day games and also engaged the audience with some questions where the lucky winners walked away with prizes including t-shirts, keyholders and caps among others with the Premier League trivia and "predict and win" contest.

The real showstopper was however the announcement of the ultimate prize: as part of the Guinness Matchday campaign, lucky fans will have the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the United Kingdom to watch their favourite Premier League team live in action.

These winners will be selected through a series of lucky draws during various activations held throughout the season, making every Guinness Matchday event an opportunity to turn dreams into reality.

Matilda Babuleka, UBL’s Head of Beer, shared her excitement about the new partnership and its significance for football fans in Uganda.

"As the Official Beer of the Premier League, Guinness is all about creating unforgettable experiences that bring fans closer to the game they love. This partnership is a huge milestone for us, and we’re thrilled to take football celebrations to every corner of Uganda, uniting fans with the energy and passion that only Guinness can deliver,” Babuleka said.

Fans came out in big numbers at the Garden City rooftop.

The Matchday is going on tour, bringing the same electric atmosphere to football fans across the country. From bustling cities to smaller towns, Guinness will be hosting viewing parties complete with expert match analysis, immersive fan experiences, and plenty of chances to win exciting rewards.

In addition, Guinness is partnering with official fan clubs of some of the biggest Premier League teams, enhancing the Matchday events with even more excitement and camaraderie.

These partnerships will offer fans the opportunity to connect with fellow supporters and celebrate their teams in an environment that only Guinness can create.

The launch event was not just about football. It was a true celebration. DJ Melvyn and Linda Dane kept the party alive with electric performances, spinning a lively mix of Amapiano, Kidandali, and Afrobeats that had revelers dancing long after the final whistle.

With Guinness Matchday, football fans across Uganda are set to experience the Premier League like never before brimming with passion and excitement.

