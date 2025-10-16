Fans unite to prepare ground for Vipers to thrive

The new Startimes Uganda Premier League season was expected to feed off the vibe crated at Cranes games during the Chan tournament co-hosted by Uganda in September.

The tournament that features only local based players had attracted big turnouts as the Cranes reached the quarterfinals.

Momentum was further built during the pre-season Fufa Super-8 tournament evidenced as the SC Villa leadership introduced the club’s sponsors to a jubilant Villa army as they clinched the title.

Matters however took a different turn when it became apparent domestic football governing body Fufa were hell bent on imposing new league reforms.

Voices of discontent soon emerged on social media and turned into a boycott as a low turn out welcomed the league opener between Kitara and KCCA.

As other clubs coiled, Vipers remained defiant and informed both the Uganda Premier League and Fufa of their intention not to play under the new format.

That was soon followed by a full blown boycott that saw Vipers refuse to turn up for the double header fixture against Kitara as KCCA and Villa played in front of a largely empty 40,000-seater Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

That stance has earned them hero status and has since been hailed by fans including those of rival teams such as Villa, KCCA and Kitara who attract the biggest attendances in the league.

Vipers will now hope to ride on that rare show of fans’ unity on Sunday as they host Power Dynamos in the first leg of their Caf Champions League second round qualifying fixture at their St. Mary’s Sadium.

By press time, ticket for the game had run out with the club seeking clarity from continental body Caf about the possibility of having a fans park close to the stadium.